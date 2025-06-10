Kanen Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Kanen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,090,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 724,683 shares during the period. Barnes & Noble Education accounts for about 13.0% of Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kanen Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $32,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNED. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter worth about $803,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 383.3% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 290,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 175,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Performance

BNED opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.46. The stock has a market cap of $405.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $18.84.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale segments. The Retail segment operates college, university, and K-12 school bookstores, physical bookstores, and virtual bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells and distributes new and used textbooks to physical bookstores.

