Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Acquires 2,636 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 311,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 80,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAPR opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $29.08. The firm has a market cap of $246.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.59.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

