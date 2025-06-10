iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Shira Ridge Wealth Management

Shira Ridge Wealth Management lessened its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,173 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises about 3.8% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $7,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 271,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,558,000 after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $593,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXN opened at $86.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.43 and a 200-day moving average of $81.81. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $63.58 and a one year high of $88.62. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.23.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.