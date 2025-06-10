Shira Ridge Wealth Management Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,134 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,985,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 16,989 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 101,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after buying an additional 9,372 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,309,000.

BATS IETC opened at $89.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.79. iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF has a one year low of $64.06 and a one year high of $90.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.89 million, a P/E ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.17.

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the information technology sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

