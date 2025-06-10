Shira Ridge Wealth Management Sells 273 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 1.5% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 68.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 36,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $629.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $88.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $562.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $594.37. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $451.00 and a 12 month high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

