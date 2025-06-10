Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Shares Acquired by Kanen Wealth Management LLC

Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,006,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676,988 shares during the quarter. Inspired Entertainment makes up 7.6% of Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kanen Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 7.46% of Inspired Entertainment worth $18,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INSE. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 673.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of INSE stock opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -797.20 and a beta of 1.65. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $11.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.19 million. Inspired Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INSE shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. New Street Research set a $21.00 target price on Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Friday, March 14th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

Further Reading

