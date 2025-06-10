Kanen Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Kanen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report) by 114.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 585,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 311,979 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund accounts for about 2.9% of Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $7,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 272,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,333 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $5,638,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 14,636 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 748,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,700,000. This represents a -396.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:DPG opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $12.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

