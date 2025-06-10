City Holding Co. Buys 226 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

City Holding Co. increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1,368.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 37,265 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 105,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 47,940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 28,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 103,281 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT opened at $87.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.20. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 78.45%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

