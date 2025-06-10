City Holding Co. Acquires 111 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $178.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.04. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.12 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $208.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total transaction of $260,443.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,576,734.40. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total transaction of $210,829.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,879 shares in the company, valued at $94,190,710.25. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,154 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,591 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.