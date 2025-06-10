33,260 Shares in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Bought by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLH. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $75,000.

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $98.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.15. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.74 and a twelve month high of $111.83.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

