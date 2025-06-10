Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC owned 0.05% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Client First Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,475,000. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE raised its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE now owns 738,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,031,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.27. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $32.87.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

