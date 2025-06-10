Simplicity Wealth LLC Invests $2.67 Million in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 229,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 60,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 11,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $142,222.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,391.20. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $867,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 655,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,691.52. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,528. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Dbs Bank raised shares of SoFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.82.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $763.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.93 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SoFi Technologies

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Stories

