Rheos Capital Works Inc. Has $38.90 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 80.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 3.2% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $38,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Principia Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 86 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 22,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.85, for a total transaction of $14,296,645.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,393.55. This represents a 94.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $296,813.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,547.96. The trade was a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,270,242 over the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $752.00 to $664.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $846.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $702.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on META

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $694.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $442.65 and a 52-week high of $740.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $589.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $616.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.19%.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.