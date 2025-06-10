Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Has $5.41 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 76.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,106 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF makes up about 1.1% of Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC owned 0.20% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $21,830,000. Nepc LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 693,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,486,000 after acquiring an additional 170,909 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 163,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 116,989 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 127,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 88,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,333,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $53.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.21. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $45.18 and a 12 month high of $58.86.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.