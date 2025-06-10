Simplicity Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 212,762 Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI)

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 212,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,919,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOVI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,961,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,006,000 after buying an additional 115,441 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 253,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 6,225.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GOVI opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $29.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.0876 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th.

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

