Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $4.20 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1,642.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,448 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 405.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

IWS stock opened at $129.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.73. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $140.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

