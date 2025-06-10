Simplicity Wealth LLC Acquires 173,362 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 2,514.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,362 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up about 0.8% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned 0.16% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $10,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, CacheTech Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.85 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $60.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average of $59.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.2275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

