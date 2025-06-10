Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys 842 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth about $1,109,720,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in GE Vernova by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,854,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,660 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 32,984.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,141,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,769,000 after buying an additional 2,135,066 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1,638.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,314,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,309,000 after buying an additional 1,238,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,861,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,803,000 after buying an additional 814,155 shares in the last quarter.

GEV opened at $480.39 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.01 and a 12 month high of $500.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.40, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $392.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.82.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GEV shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $499.00 target price (up from $399.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $427.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. New Street Research set a $380.00 price objective on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.78.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

