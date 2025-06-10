Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $7.59 Million Holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,398 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $7,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Tidewater by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tidewater

In other news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $421,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,219,957 shares in the company, valued at $93,548,987.98. The trade was a 0.45% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 50,560 shares of company stock worth $2,077,608 over the last quarter. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tidewater from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Tidewater Stock Up 4.9%

Tidewater stock opened at $45.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.07. Tidewater Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.17 and a twelve month high of $108.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average of $45.85.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. Tidewater had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Tidewater’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

