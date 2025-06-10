Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $607,000. Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $692,000. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 80,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,228,000 after acquiring an additional 25,144 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD opened at $277.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.72 and a 200 day moving average of $266.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $316.90.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Argus set a $295.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.