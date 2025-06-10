Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,601 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Brinker International worth $7,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $661,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,028,000 after acquiring an additional 14,634 shares during the period. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.91, for a total value of $319,388.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,522.81. This represents a 10.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ramona Hood sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $105,073.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,650.64. This trade represents a 8.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,128,062. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Stock Performance

EAT opened at $173.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.34 and a 200-day moving average of $148.01. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.27 and a 52-week high of $192.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.18. Brinker International had a return on equity of 879.47% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EAT shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Brinker International from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brinker International from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EAT

Brinker International Profile

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.