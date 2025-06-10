Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,067,708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,726,645,000 after purchasing an additional 215,344 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,438,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $913,544,000 after purchasing an additional 75,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $396,184,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,708,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,475,000 after buying an additional 149,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,708,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,394,000 after buying an additional 286,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $208.34 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $246.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.04. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). Garmin had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

