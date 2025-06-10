Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,777 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 198,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $18,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $90.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $85.32 and a 1-year high of $109.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.71 and its 200 day moving average is $91.12.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CL. Citigroup raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.12.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

