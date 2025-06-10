West Paces Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB)

West Paces Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,120 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 669,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,979,000 after acquiring an additional 129,549 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 574,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,158,000 after acquiring an additional 77,781 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Myecfo LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 132,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 32,084 shares during the period.

SCMB stock opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $26.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.47.

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

