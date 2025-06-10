D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHI stock opened at $122.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.48. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.44 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Softer demand and elevated incentives impacting outlook through H2 2025 The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.15.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

