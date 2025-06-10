Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,365 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $16,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 89.6% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 21.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth $39,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Ecolab by 1.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 39,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,024,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 3.0% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $307.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $251.75 per share, with a total value of $125,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,313.75. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL stock opened at $266.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.58. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.96 and a 12 month high of $273.69.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.33%.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.