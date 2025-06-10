First National Bank Sioux Falls Buys 5,180 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.5% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $6,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA AVUV opened at $90.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.10. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $107.64.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

