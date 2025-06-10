CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Decreases Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,604,000 after buying an additional 65,783 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,262,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,898,000 after acquiring an additional 518,851 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,889,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $337,428,000 after acquiring an additional 145,960 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,502,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,233,000 after acquiring an additional 445,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,136,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,426,000 after acquiring an additional 104,343 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:GPC opened at $125.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.78 and a 200-day moving average of $120.34. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $149.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.85%. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (down from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

