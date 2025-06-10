Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Novartis by 16.5% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE NVS opened at $118.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $96.06 and a twelve month high of $120.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.77 and a 200 day moving average of $106.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 23.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

