CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 363 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $199.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $180.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised Texas Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $170.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays cut Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.86.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

