CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Grows Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $59.05 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.03. The firm has a market cap of $99.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

