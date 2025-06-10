Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 171,568 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3,432.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,568 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $47.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.58. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $47.71.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.