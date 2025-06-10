Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.20 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Linde by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 16.6% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 26.8% during the first quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 42.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 22,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,576,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN stock opened at $472.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $452.54 and its 200-day moving average is $448.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $222.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.97. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $408.65 and a twelve month high of $487.49.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 43.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Argus raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.11.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total transaction of $908,138.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,346,928.56. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total value of $3,314,065.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,279.42. This represents a 47.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

