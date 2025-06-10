Requisite Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Requisite Capital Management LLC lowered its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 155.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 328.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $503,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,433.06. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.42, for a total transaction of $151,657.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,798.42. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,009 shares of company stock worth $6,728,486 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $162.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:ATR opened at $151.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $178.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.59.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $887.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

See Also

