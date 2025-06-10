Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $20.07 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $20,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 824,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $874,258,000 after buying an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,802,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,878,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,232,339,000 after buying an additional 272,506 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,759,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 2,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total transaction of $2,074,620.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,434.14. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 354 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.61, for a total transaction of $284,831.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,554.47. This trade represents a 10.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,716 shares of company stock worth $6,611,245. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $1,027.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $212.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $923.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $973.88. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $678.66 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. Wall Street Zen downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective (up previously from $970.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $716.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,062.50.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

