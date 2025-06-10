Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) is Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,650 shares during the period. Sprouts Farmers Market accounts for 1.0% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $22,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,113,000. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,298,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,034,000 after buying an additional 632,523 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,117,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,946,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18,234.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 358,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,683,000 after buying an additional 356,292 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital set a $155.00 price target on Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.79.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

NASDAQ SFM opened at $165.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.80. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.15 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $143,743.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,755.10. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total value of $122,303.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,464.74. The trade was a 8.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,825 shares of company stock valued at $21,813,320 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

