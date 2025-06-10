Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 7,419 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 808,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,419 shares during the period. A10 Networks makes up approximately 0.6% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $13,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,479,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,632,000 after purchasing an additional 249,145 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,498,000 after buying an additional 31,697 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,206 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,868,000 after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,501,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,625,000 after acquiring an additional 45,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in A10 Networks by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,467,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,012,000 after buying an additional 37,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATEN. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.08.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.63 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

In related news, General Counsel Robert Scott Weber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $43,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 61,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,980.82. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

