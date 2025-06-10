Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 180,416 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,818,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,416 shares during the quarter. Hillman Solutions accounts for 0.7% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.92% of Hillman Solutions worth $15,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 765.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1,911.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1,337.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillman Solutions

In related news, CFO Robert O. Kraft purchased 140,000 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.09 per share, for a total transaction of $992,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 632,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,211.68. This represents a 28.41% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W lowered shares of Hillman Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on shares of Hillman Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

Shares of HLMN opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 93.01 and a beta of 1.68.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $359.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

