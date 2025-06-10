Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 183 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $828,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $404,764,000 after purchasing an additional 73,368 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $367,180,000 after purchasing an additional 916,898 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,268,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $342,300,000 after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $191,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $789,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,479,890. This represents a 10.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $153,579.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,127.84. This represents a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,263 shares of company stock valued at $7,979,355 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX opened at $175.90 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $135.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.73.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

