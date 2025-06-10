Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $14.04 Million Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,619,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315,554 shares during the period. Neogen makes up approximately 0.6% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $14,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter worth $2,744,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,939,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,254,000 after buying an additional 1,345,056 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter worth $212,171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,637,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,676,000 after buying an additional 1,928,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 38,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEOG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Neogen from $6.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Neogen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

Neogen Stock Up 6.0%

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.77. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.29.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Neogen had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. The company had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neogen

In other Neogen news, Director James C. Borel bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $171,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,717.86. The trade was a 137.39% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aashima Gupta bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,981.25. The trade was a 270.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 83,500 shares of company stock worth $431,525 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.