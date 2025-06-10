Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by West Paces Advisors Inc.

West Paces Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,617,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,865,000 after buying an additional 223,332 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $74.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.58 and a 200-day moving average of $89.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.71. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $126.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FND. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.56.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

