West Paces Advisors Inc. Buys 694 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,330 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HP by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.30. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $39.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.10.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2894 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 44.40%.

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $613,817.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814.81. This represents a 99.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $453,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays set a $28.00 target price on shares of HP and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

