Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) is Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 4,644.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,107 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $10,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $65.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.03.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

