12,008 Shares in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA) Purchased by Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,348,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,387,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,046,000. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,521,000. Finally, Altiora Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 281,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after buying an additional 159,961 shares during the period.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CTA opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.66 and a twelve month high of $30.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.38.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

