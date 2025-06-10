Courier Capital LLC Grows Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Courier Capital LLC grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,014.34. This represents a 38.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,214,632. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $323.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.78.

Eaton Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $325.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.59. The company has a market cap of $127.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

