Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 356 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 35,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 21,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $103,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,988. The trade was a 99.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 3,936 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total transaction of $495,817.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,755 shares in the company, valued at $45,822,217.35. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,894,925 shares of company stock valued at $369,820,528. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $132.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $311.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 695.09, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.90 and its 200 day moving average is $93.06. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $135.28.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 6.85%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.95.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Further Reading

