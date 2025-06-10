Courier Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,591,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,270,705,000 after buying an additional 4,035,629 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,354,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,316,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $832,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,694 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 25,026.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,273,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its position in Allstate by 1,303.3% in the 4th quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 824,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,021,000 after acquiring an additional 766,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $200.63 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $156.66 and a one year high of $213.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.49 and its 200 day moving average is $197.10. The stock has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.13 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Allstate from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Allstate from $183.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.20.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

