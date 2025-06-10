Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 89.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,282 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.7%

MAA opened at $150.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.39 and its 200-day moving average is $157.85. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $173.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.21 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 173 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.85, for a total value of $28,865.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,552.20. The trade was a 5.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total transaction of $396,264.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,949,563.09. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,313 shares of company stock worth $1,171,707. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAA. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

