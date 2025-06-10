West Paces Advisors Inc. Sells 505 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

West Paces Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,520.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,244,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173,293 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,029,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,544,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,847 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,992.9% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 2,454,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,075,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,432 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

SHY opened at $82.27 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.26 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.31.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2718 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

