First National Bank Sioux Falls Sells 169 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First National Bank Sioux Falls reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $521.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $467.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $533.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Melius Research raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus set a $510.00 price objective on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $515.19.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

